Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.

Alonso took Yonny Chirinos deep to left in the seventh inning and has put himself back into a tie with Max Muncy atop the league with 14 home runs. The 28-year-old continues to struggle to hit for average. He has not had a multi-hit game since April 27, but he's still been managing to get on base, which is proven by his .409 OBP and 10:8 K:BB over his last 10 games. For the year, Alonso is slashing .233/.33/.516 with 33 RBI, 28 runs and a 22:42 BB:K over 183 plate appearances.