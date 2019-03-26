Mets' Pete Alonso: Hits second in final spring game
Alonso got the start at first base and hit second in Monday's exhibition game against the Orioles, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.
The Mets have yet to announce their plans for Alonso -- it's possible they're trying to follow the current trend across MLB and sign him to a long-term deal before putting him on the Opening Day roster -- but if this lineup was a preview of his assignment in the regular season, it's an intriguing spot in the batting order for a player who posted a .395 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A in 2018 along with his 36 homers. Wherever he hits, Alonso has the upside to make a fantasy impact.
