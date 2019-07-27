Mets' Pete Alonso: Hits solo homer in win

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 6-3 victory against the Pirates on Friday.

As usual, Alonso is displaying plenty of power with four home runs in the last nine games. However, the home run derby may have still had a negative impact on his swing, as he's batting .190 in July. Fortunately, he's walking a lot, so his on-base percentage has seen very little change. Alonso is hitting .263 with 34 home runs, 76 RBI, 65 runs and one steal in 369 at-bats this season.