Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 9-5 victory over the Nationals.

Alonso launched a two-run homer in the third inning that scored Francisco Lindor. The first baseman then came around to score on Daniel Vogelbach's grand slam in the fifth inning. The home run was Alonso's 28th of the year, good for fifth-most in the majors. Alonso already has two home runs in three August games after hitting four in July. After Wednesday's performance, he is slashing .276/.354/.547.