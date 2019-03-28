Alonso is starting at first base and hitting second on Opening Day against the Nationals.

Not only did the Mets surprise everyone by putting Alonso on the Opening Day roster, but they are also giving him a prestigious spot in the lineup. He will hit behind Brandon Nimmo and in front of Robinson Cano and Michael Conforto. It is worth noting that Alonso doesn't even have the platoon advantage against righty Max Scherzer, so he should theoretically stick in the No. 2 spot for now.