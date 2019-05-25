Mets' Pete Alonso: Homer barrage continues
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and a second run scored in Friday's loss to the Tigers.
The rookie first baseman has gone yard five times in the last eight games, giving him 17 homers and 38 RBI through his first 50 MLB contests. In some ways, the league is beginning to build a book on Alonso -- he's struck out nine times in his last six games, and his batting average has fallen to .256 -- but even when he's not making a lot of contact, the 24-year-old is making a lot of noise when he does.
