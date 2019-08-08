Mets' Pete Alonso: Homer streak at three

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

The slugging first baseman kick-started the Mets' offense with a first-inning blast off Jordan Yamamoto. Alonso has gone deep in three straight games to give him 37 homers on the year, and he's rapidly closing in on a couple of records -- Cody Bellinger's NL rookie mark of 39 home runs in a season, and the Mets' franchise mark of 41 in a season held by Carlos Beltran and Todd Hundley.

