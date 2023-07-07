Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 9-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Alonso knocked in the Mets' first three runs of the game, and it was more than enough for the win. The first baseman has been a little spotty in July, going 4-for-18 (.222) with two homers and six RBI over five games to begin the month. He's up to 26 long balls, 61 RBI, 50 runs scored, three stolen bases and a .218/.311/.514 slash line through 79 contests overall. Given that a bone bruise in his wrist was expected to keep him out until the first week of July, but he came back early June 18, it's possible playing through the issue has hindered his recovery a bit. He's lost 13 points from his batting average since his return.