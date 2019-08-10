Mets' Pete Alonso: Homers in fourth straight

Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday night's win over the Nationals.

Alonso smacked a two-run homer in the fourth inning to cut New York's deficit to one, and the Mets would manage to come back in the bottom of the ninth for a 7-6 victory. The 24-year-old has been on a tear of late, as he's now left the yard in four consecutive matchups, putting him at 38 homers over 115 games this season. Alonso will aim to extend his homer streak to five in the second matchup of the series Saturday.

