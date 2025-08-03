Alonso went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run and a double Saturday in a 12-6 victory versus the Giants.

Alonso set the tone for a big offensive night for the Mets when he cranked a three-run blast to center field in the first inning. The All-Star slugger has gone deep in each of his past two games following a rough 1-for-23, six-game stretch at the plate. Alonso is up to 24 homers on the season as he seeks another campaign with at least 30 long balls -- the only time he hasn't reached that mark in his career was during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.