Mets' Pete Alonso: Homers in three-hit night

Alonso went 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run Tuesday in the Mets' 11-10 loss to the Nationals.

Alonso squared up on a Daniel Hudson offering in the ninth inning for his 44th home run of the season, giving his team a six-run lead that was eventually squandered by the bullpen. The Mets' recent slide now leaves them five games off the pace for the second wild-card spot, but the drop down the standings is through no fault of the star rookie. Over his last 10 games, Alonso is slashing .293/.356/.610 with four home runs and seven RBI.