Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in a 5-0 win Sunday over Arizona.

Alonso reached on a fielder's choice and scored in the sixth and hit a line-drive two-run homer in the seventh off Matt Peacock. The Polar Bear has been a RBI machine in the early going with a league-leading 14 RBI in the first 10 games, nine of which have come in the last four contests. Sunday was the third time this season he has appeared as the designated hitter.