Mets' Pete Alonso: Homers twice in loss

Alonso went 3-for-4 with a pair of two-run homers in Wednesday's loss at Dodger Stadium.

Alonso went deep off Walker Buehler twice, driving in Dominic Smith on both occasions. The rookie slugger has been on a tear this season, batting .264/.338/.624 with a team-leading 19 home runs and 43 RBI to go with 34 runs scored.

