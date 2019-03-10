Mets' Pete Alonso: Impressing Mets with focus
Alonso has impressed Mets manager Mickey Callaway with his all-around game and maturity this spring, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.
The 24-year-old has been as advertised at the plate, crushing his third homer of the spring over the replica Green Monster at the Red Sox's facility Saturday to push his slash line to .423/.464/.885 through nine games, but the manager has been just as wowed by his defense and focus. "I kind of knew the offense was going to be somewhat special. So for me, the defense and how locked in to a game he is every day (is surprising)," Callaway said. "First base, you have to be locked in on every situation and he is very, very locked in. All the little things that it takes to be a quality major-league player, he's doing them on defense. That's probably been the most surprising thing." Dominic Smith is also having a big spring, potentially giving the Mets front office an out if they want to send Alonso back to Triple-A for a few weeks to delay starting his service-time clock, but he's doing everything he can to prove he deserves a spot on the Opening Day roster.
