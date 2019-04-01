Alonso went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and an RBI in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

The rookie hasn't yet connected on his first big-league homer, but he's done just about everything else, going 6-for-12 with three doubles and three RBI in his first three games with the Mets. Alonso's spot in the two hole gives him tremendous fantasy upside even in re-draft formats, so while there will probably be growing pains ahead, he should be a lineup fixture until big-league pitchers start to figure him out.