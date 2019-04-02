Alonso went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Monday's 7-3 win over Miami.

Alonso's home run gave the Mets a four-run cushion after entering the ninth inning all tied up at 3-3. The highly-touted prospect is 7-for-17 with four extra-base hits to start his MLB career. He's absolutely worth a roster spot in all fantasy leagues right now.

More News
Our Latest Stories