Alonso went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in a 7-1 victory versus Arizona on Wednesday.

Alonso kicked off the scoring in the contest with an RBI single in the first inning and added a two-run double in the fifth. The slugger is up to 108 runs batted in on the campaign, second-most in the majors. Alonso has also belted 44 homers -- he and Matt Olson are the only big-leaguers so far this season with at least 40 long balls and 100 RBI.