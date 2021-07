Alonso went 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 15-11 extra-innings win over the Reds.

The two-time Home Run Derby champ hasn't shown any kind of hangover, hitting safely in all four games since the All-Star break. Alonso's first-inning blast off Vladimir Gutierrez was his 18th long ball of the season to go along with a .256/.335/.484 slash line and 52 RBI through 82 contests.