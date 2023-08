Alonso went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The slugging first baseman took Dakota Hudson deep in the fourth inning, Alonso's fourth homer in the last five games and his 39th of the year. He's been flexing his muscles in August, slashing .254/.376/.690 through 20 games with nine long balls and 19 RBI as he closes in on his third career 40-homer campaign. Alonso also sits six RBI shy of his third season in triple digits.