Mets' Pete Alonso: Launches 43rd long ball

Alonso went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

Alonso got the Mets on the board with a homer to left field in the first inning. The blast extended his franchise single-season home run record to 43, tied for the major-league lead. Alonso is enjoying a phenomenal rookie season, complementing his home run total with a .265/.368/.589 slash line along with 102 RBI in 579 plate appearances.

