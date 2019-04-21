Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 6-4 loss to St. Louis.

Alonso got things started early with a long shot in the first inning. The slugging rookie went through a six-game homerless drought but now has two in his last three contests. Alonso owns an outstanding .325/.416/.727 slash line with 15 extra-base hits and 19 RBI.

