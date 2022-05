Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-0 win over Atlanta in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

His sixth-inning blast off Kyle Wright gave the Mets an insurance run. Alonso's .440 SLG and 5.4 percent walk rate so far this season are off his usual pace, but he's still supplied five homers and 21 RBI through 26 games.