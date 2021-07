Alonso went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 4-2 loss in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Yankees.

Alonso provided both New York runs with his fourth inning home run off reliever Darren O'Day, recording one of just three New York hits in the process. It was the first baseman's second homer on the day as he also went yard in Game 1 and was his fourth home run in the last seven games.