Mets' Pete Alonso: Launches record-tying 28th homer
Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-2 loss to Atlanta.
The first baseman continues to rake, slashing .316/.430/.674 through 26 games in June with nine homers and 19 RBI. With 28 long balls on the year already, Alonso has now tied Mark McGwire's MLB record for most home runs by a rookie before July 1.
