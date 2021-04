Alonso went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies.

The first baseman connected on his second homer of the year in the sixth inning off Mychal Givens. Alonso struck out in all three at-bats in the nightcap and overall has had a slow start to the year, with his slash line sitting at .222/.293/.444 after Saturday's long ball.