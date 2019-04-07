Alonso went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

The rookie has been even better than expected to begin his MLB career, slashing .367/.406/.733 with two homers and eight RBI through eight games. Alonso has struck out 11 times, and he'll have to make some adjustments eventually once pitchers get a book on him, but he is very quickly proving he's the long-term answer at first base for the Mets.