Alonso went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

His sixth-inning blast off Ryan Helsley proved to be the difference, giving the Mets a 5-1 lead that just held up after St. Louis mounted a comeback. Alonso had gone just 4-for-20 with a double over the prior six games, creating a bit of worry that major-league pitchers were beginning to figure him out, but the rookie still has an impressive seven homers and a .333/.425/.739 slash line through his first 19 contests.