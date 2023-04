Alonso went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

His fifth-inning shot off Blake Snell was Alonso's sixth homer in 13 games to begin the season. The first baseman is batting .250 (12-for-48) with 12 RBI and 11 runs scored, and he seems intent on not just reaching 40 homers as he did in 2022, but matching or topping the career-high 53 he slugged as a rookie in 2019.