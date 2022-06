Alonso went 2-for-4 with a walk and a grand slam in Friday's 10-4 win over the Marlins.

He capped the scoring for the Mets on the night with a bases-loaded blast off Tommy Nance in the sixth inning. Alonso is slashing .311/.392/.733 over his last 12 games, and he's on pace for massive power numbers on the season with 19 homers and an MLB-high 63 RBI through 65 games.