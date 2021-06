Alonso went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI during Tuesday's 10-3 loss at Baltimore.

The 26-year-old clubbed a two-run shot during the first inning and also hit a solo homer during the ninth, but the rest of the New York's offense mustered only two singles on the day. Alonso is 10-for-30 with three homers, nine RBI and six runs across his past eight contests.