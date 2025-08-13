Alonso went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 13-5 win over Atlanta.

It was a record-setting night for the All-Star first baseman, who passed Darryl Strawberry for the most home runs in Mets franchise history, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. After posting a miserable .548 OPS in the month of July, Alonso is heating back up in August. He's hitting .350 with six long balls, four doubles and 15 RBI across his first 40 at-bats of the month to bring his OPS to .880 for the season as a whole.