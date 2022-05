Alonso went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run and four RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Phillies.

He hooked a Bailey Falter slider deep to left field in the third inning for a two-run shot, while also chipping in a sacrifice fly and an RBI double. Alonso has four long balls and six multi-hit performances over the last nine games, boosting his slash line on the season to .283/.348/.528 with 12 homers and an MLB-leading 45 RBI through 47 contests.