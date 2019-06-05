Mets' Pete Alonso: Mashes 20th homer

Alonso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Giants.

His sixth-inning blast off Madison Bumgarner got the Mets on the board, and gave Alonso an even 20 homers on the year. The rookie is heating up again, slashing .364/.400/.788 over his last eight games with three long balls and seven RBI, and with the lineup getting healthier around him, Alonso's run-producing opportunities should increase heading into the summer.

