Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Atlanta.

The Mets did all their scoring in the third inning, and Alonso's blast off Bryce Elder gave them a 4-1 lead the pitching staff squandered. The first baseman leads the majors with 22 homers, three ahead of Aaron Judge (toe), but Alonso has had much less success on balls that stay in the park -- he sports a .231 batting average on the season thanks to a career-worst .199 BABIP.