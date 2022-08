Alonso went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, two walks and two total runs in Monday's 7-2 win over the Nationals.

Alonso reached base four times in the contest, the fifth time he has accomplished that feat this season. The All-Star first baseman hit his 27th homer of the campaign in the third inning, taking Patrick Corbin deep to left field. Alonso has been on a roll since the All-Star break, batting .438 (14-for-32) with three homers, eight RBI and a 6:2 BB:K through nine contests.