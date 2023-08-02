Alonso went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Royals.

The first baseman turned on a sub-90 mph sinker from Zack Greinke in the second inning and drove it over the fence in center field for a solo shot that got the Mets on the board, although they eventually lost 7-6. Alonso has regained his swagger at the plate, slashing .349/.396/.791 over the last 11 games with five homers and 15 RBI, and his 31 long balls on the season rank second in the NL behind Matt Olson's 36.

