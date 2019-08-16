Mets' Pete Alonso: Monster day against Braves

Alonso went 5-for-5 with a three-run home run and six RBI in the Mets' 10-8 win over the Braves on Thursday.

The rookie's monster campaign just keeps rolling along, as he blasted his 39th home run of the season in this contest as part of a mammoth, five-hit, six-RBI day at the dish. The numbers Alonso is putting up in his first big-league campaign are simply ridiculous, as he's complementing the huge power output with an excellent .264/.369/.595 slash line across 511 plate appearances.