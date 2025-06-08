Alonso went 3-for-6 with two home runs, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 13-5 win over the Rockies.

Alonso launched two-run home runs in the third and eighth innings, marking his second multi-homer game of the week. Over his past 15 games, the 30-year-old has hit safely 14 times with five multi-hit performances and 12 extra-base hits. He leads the majors with 61 RBI this season while slashing .301/.396/.594 with 17 long balls and 41 runs scored across 293 plate appearances.