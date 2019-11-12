Play

Mets' Pete Alonso: Named NL ROY

Alonso won the 2019 National League Rookie of the Year award Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alonso broke the rookie home-run record during an outstanding 2019 campaign, clubbing 53 home runs while driving in 120 runs over 161 games. He also put together a .260/.358/.583 slash line. Alonso's performance was good enough to earn 29 out of 30 first-place votes.

