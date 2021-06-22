site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Pete Alonso: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Alonso is out of the lineup Tuesday against Atlanta.
Alonso started the past 18 games and will take a seat after posting a .775 OPS during that stretch. Dominic Smith will shift to first base while Kevin Pillar receives the start in left field.
