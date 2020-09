Alonso is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Alonso finds himself on the bench for the fourth time this season. That's not a high number by any means, though it's higher than one would have expected giving his fantastic .260/.358/.583 slash line as a rookie. He hasn't come close to matching that this year, however, hitting .216/.318/.433. Dominic Smith will be the first baseman Wednesday, with J.D. Davis serving as the designated hitter.