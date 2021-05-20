Alonso is dealing with soreness in his left wrist and had X-rays come back negative Wednesday, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

It appeared to be a standard off day for the 26-year-old -- his first of the season -- but it turns out he's actually managing an injury. The issue apparently first surfaced when he was hit by a pitch by the Cardinals on May 5. Alonso will have Thursday's scheduled off day to be evaluated without missing another game, and he's expected to undergo an MRI.