Mets' Pete Alonso: Officially makes team
Alonso will break camp on the Mets' 25-man roster, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Indications had pointed towards Alonso making the team for much of spring, and that's finally been confirmed. The 24-year-old old will make his big-league debut following a strong spring in which he hit .352/.387/.620 with four homers.
