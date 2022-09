Alonso went 4-for-9 with a walk, a double and a run scored across both ends of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep of the Pirates.

The first baseman collected two hits in each game, but he otherwise didn't contribute much as the Mets scored 15 runs in total on the day. Alonso had been in a slump, going 4-for-32 (.125) over his prior nine games with a solo home run, but Wednesday's performances suggest he's about to heat up again.