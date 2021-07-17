Alonso went 1-for-1 with a double, three walks and a run scored in Friday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

The first baseman reached base in each of his plate appearances, and he scored the Mets' lone run in the fourth inning. Alonso is up to a .253/.337/.484 slash line with 17 home runs, 49 RBI, 39 runs scored and a stolen base through 312 plate appearances. After the three-walk performance Friday, his walk rate is at 9.9 percent, which is actually the lowest mark in his three-year career. He's also trimmed his strikeout rate to 20.8 percent.