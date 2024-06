Alonso went 3-for-5 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Monday's win over the Rangers.

The first baseman kept the line moving for the Mets in a 14-2 rout. Alonso still isn't supplying his usual power, but he's picked up the pace a bit in June, slashing .259/.348/.483 through 14 games with four doubles, three homers, nine runs and 12 RBI.