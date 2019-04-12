Alonso is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Braves, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Alonso has started the last seven games at first base and slashed .370/.452/1.037 in that stretch with five home runs, but nonetheless takes a seat on the bench Friday. Dominic Smith will grab his second start of the season at first base and bat sixth in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories