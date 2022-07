Alonso went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Yankees.

Alonso extended his hitting streak to six games quickly, hitting a leadoff blast in the second inning to open the scoring. In that span, he's gone 11-for-20 (.550) with two long balls, three doubles, seven RBI and five runs scored. The All-Star first baseman is slashing .281/.357/.547 with 26 homers, 84 RBI, 55 runs, two stolen bases and 18 doubles through 97 contests overall.