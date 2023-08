Alonso has passed concussion protocol after being hit in the head/neck area by a pitch in Saturday's loss to the Angels, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alonso was plunked by a wild breaking ball from Halos reliever Jose Soriano in the eighth inning and was removed from the game for a pinch-runner. It sounds like he's going to be fine, though, with Mets manager Buck Showalter saying he doesn't anticipate the slugger needing to undergo any more tests in the morning.