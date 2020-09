Alonso went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Rays.

Alonso's big night at the dish helped the Mets keep their faint playoff hopes alive for another day, but any late flurry to finish the season won't be enough for him to repay fantasy managers who invested in him on draft day. A .220 BABIP and overall downturn in power production has limited Alonso to a .741 OPS this season, 200 points below his mark from his brilliant rookie campaign.